Jason Logue Sextet to perform at Hope United Church’s Jazz Vespers online concert this Saturday

On the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26, Hope United Church presents its Jazz Vespers online concert with the Jason Logue Sextet. Photo: Jason Logue website.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Hope United presents its Jazz Vespers online concert with the Jason Logue Sextet.

The performance starts at 4:30 p.m.

Logue is a freelance trumpet player, composer, and arranger based in Toronto. He has performed with jazz greats Sam Rivers, Carla Bley, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Dave Brubek, Phil Nimmons, Dave Grusin, Louis Belson, Steve Swallow, Kenny Wheeler, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Guido Basso, Jim McNeeley and Rob McConnell.

He is best known for his Lead Trumpet work with David Clayton-Thomas, Emille-Claire Barlow, Laila Biali, Manteca, John Macleod, Kirk MacDonald, Manteca, Brian Barlow, N.O.J.O, Brian Dickinson, Mike Malone and Darcy Hepner.

He also leads his own group, the Jason Logue Sextet, performing his original music.

Logue is on the Faculty at The University of Toronto and Mohawk College and is an adjudicator for Musicfest Canada.

Saturday’s Jazz Vespers online concert can be viewed by going to this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83178461579

For more on Hope United Church, please go to www.hopeunited.ca