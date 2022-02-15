Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade returns to Queen Street East after two-year absence due to pandemic

The Easter Bunny will be back on Sunday, April 17, for the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade along Queen Street East.

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade is back.

The 2022 version of the parade will take place on Easter Sunday (April 17) along Queen Street East in the Beach starting at 2 p.m.

“It’s a great feeling that it’s going to be back,” said Lido Chilelli, who is one of the organizers of the upcoming Beaches Easter Weekend Celebrations which will include the parade.

“We’ll be live with the community this year, and I know all the residents and business are excited to be engaged again with this.”

The parade route runs along Queen Street East, starting at Munro Park Avenue in the east and making its way westbound to Woodbine Avenue. It will take approximately two hours for it to pass any one point. It is the largest Easter Parade in North America.

“Everybody is very excited to participate again. We’re really looking forward to having people lining up along Queen Street and getting back to normal,” said Chilelli.

Part of that normal also includes this month’s announcement that the Beaches International Jazz Festival will also be taking part as live event in the community this summer, For the past two years the Jazz Festival has been a mix of virtual and COVID-safe drive-in concerts.

“All the musicians are really looking forward to performing again in front of audiences; getting the engagement and applause and seeing people up and dancing,” said Chilelli of the Jazz Festival which takes place in July.

Along with the parade, Easter celebrations in the Beach this April will include a digital Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday (April 15). For more info on the Egg Hunt and how it will work, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/digital-easter-egg-hunt

The Easter Parade has been taking place in the Beach since 1967.

It was originally routed along the Boardwalk for its first seven years. The Beaches Lions Club became actively involved in 1973, and the next year the parade moved to Queen Street East. By 1981, the Lions had become the parade’s official organizer.

For more info on the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade, including how to register your float or group’s participation, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/