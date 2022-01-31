Suspect sought in alleged arson at bank in Woodbine and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police are seeking a suspect after a fire in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area last week.
Police were called to a fire at a bank in the area at 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Police allege the fire was purposely started in the nighttime deposit box of the bank.
An image of a suspect has been released and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.
Police said the man was wearing “a white surgical mask, black toque, grey hoody, red winter jacket with a Ferrari symbol on the back, dark blue or black pants, and dark grey and black boots.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.