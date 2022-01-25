Police issue Public Safety Alert after container of Percocet reported lost in the area of Kingston Road and Queen Street East

Police in 55 Division have issued a Public Safety Alert after a quantity of medication was reported lost in the Kingston Road and Queen Street East area earlier today. The pills or capsules could be harmful or fatal if ingested, especially to children, police said.

Police in East Toronto have issued a Public Safety Alert after a quantity of medication was reported lost in the Kingston Road and Queen Street East area on the morning of Jan. 25.

Police said that between 10:30 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. today, a container of 40, 40-milligram tablets of Percocet was lost in the area.

The pills or capsules could be harmful or fatal if ingested, especially to children, police said in the alert which was issued this afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com