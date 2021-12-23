Balmy Beach residents create Advent calendar display for December using neighbourhood homes

A number of residents in the Balmy Beach area have teamed up to create a neighbourhood Advent calendar display this December in the leadup to Christmas Day.
Residents at participating houses in the area of Hazel Avenue and Fernwood Park Avenue have decorated their homes with a number for each of the 24 days leading into Christmas Eve, which is tomorrow night.
Each house involved was told what day they would be on the calendar and unveiled their number and display on that particular day.
“It’s been fun to see what each house comes up with,” said neighbourhood resident Luanne Pucci, who also works for Beach Metro Community News and sent in the photos.
Community members wishing to check out the displays on the neighbourhood houses are welcome to walk the sidewalks of the area and share a little of the holiday spirt this month.
In this story, Beach Metro Community News includes photos of the first 23 days of the neighbourhood advent calendar. Please do check out the display for Dec. 24 (which is Christmas Eve) in person, if you are able to.
