Woman in her 70s dies after fire in building at Woodbine and Gerrard

Toronto firefighters responded to a fire on the night of Dec. 15 at a building at 751 Woodbine Ave. just south of Gerrard Street East that took the life of a woman believed to be in her 70s. The file photo above shows a Toronto fire truck at a different incident.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a woman believed to be in her 70s died in a fire at an apartment building on Woodbine Avenue just southeast of Gerrard Street East last night.

Toronto Fire Services were called to the Rakoczi Villa II building at 751 Woodbine Ave. at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Firefighters found a fire in the unit where the woman was located.

The fire was put under control and the woman was rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a Tweet late last night that the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office had been notified and an investigation “into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire will commence in due course.”