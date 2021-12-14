Letters to the Editor: Community’s kindness is a ‘George Bailey moment’ for Beach crossing guard

Crossing guard Paul Belyea is seen at Queen Street East and Elmer Avenue in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. Belyea sent a letter to the paper thanking the Beach community for its support after his backpack containing a number of valuable items, was stolen earlier this year while he was working.

Re: ‘Local crossing guard asks for community’s help recovering backpack stolen while he was working’, Beach Metro Community News, Nov. 2.

I rise every day filled with gratitude for another pass around the sun with my wife and family and great friends.

I am truly thankful for each and every day, for the good things in my life, for the security of living in such a country, and for the possibility of serving my community and forging stronger bonds with the good citizens.

But words fail me in attempting to express my gratitude to you, dear Beachers, who have done so much to help me materially and spiritually. My faith in people was never shattered because of the selfish and despicable act of one person, but your words of shock and outrage, compassion and support have meant the world to me. Knowing how much esteem you carry for me fills my soul with gratitude. I am profoundly thankful to you all, dear sweet lovely people!

Many of you have gone beyond words to offer material support that assuages the loss of my goods, and to you i offer these simple words as thanks.

Thank you to Laura for your ridiculously generous gift; thank you to Beach Metro Community News for spreading the word and casting the support net wide across the community; thank you Alyssa Volk Events for starting the GoFundMe account; thank you again to everyone who contributed to this stunning surprise; and thank you to all the others who have contacted me to offer their private contributions.

I am absolutely blown away, and the only thing I can think of at this time is that this is my George Bailey moment. Truly: It’s A Wonderful Life.

Paul Belyea