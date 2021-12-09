Residents asked to help Cram-A-Cruiser with donations for the YWCA Toronto

The Cram-A-Cruiser event will take place at the Loblaws at 17 Leslie St., between Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Police in 55 Division and Loblaws are teaming up to collect donations of non-perishable food items for the YWCA Toronto this weekend.

The Cram-A-Cruiser event will take place at the Loblaws at 17 Leslie St., between Eastern Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The goal is to fill a Toronto police cruiser full of donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.

The police cruiser will be parked in front of the Loblaws store and residents are encouraged to drop by with a donation.

Items most needed are dried and canned beans, peanut butter, nuts and seeds, dried fruits, pasta, rice, grain cereals, canned vegetables and fruits, canned soups, granola bars, oatmeal, pancake mix and also personal hygiene products.

Items donated can be purchased as pre-filled donation bags by shoppers at Loblaws that day, or people can bring their own donations to put inside the police cruiser.