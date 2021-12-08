Police seek help finding missing woman, 45, last seen in area of Dundas Street East and Boulton Avenue

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman last seen in the area of Dundas Street East and Boulton Avenue.
Victoria Loni Commanda, 45, was last seen in that area on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 7 p.m., police said in a press release issued on the night of Dec. 7.
She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
Police said there is no clothing description available.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/
