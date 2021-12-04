Beach Hebrew Institute holds Chanukah Menorah Lighting ceremony at Kew Gardens on Saturday night

This Beach Metro News file photo shows the Chanukah Menorah Lighting ceremony at Kew Gardens in 2018.

The Beach Hebrew Institute and Chabad will hold its annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting ceremony at Kew Gardens park on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 4.

The lighting ceremony is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. The menorah is located at the north entrance to Kew Gardens on Queen Street East in the Beach.

Saturday’s lighting ceremony takes place on the seventh of the eight nights of Chanukah.

The event will also feature entertainment and treats. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the ceremony including safe distancing and mask wearing.

For more information on the Beach Hebrew Institute, please go to https://www.beachhebrewinstitute.ca/