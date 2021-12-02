Breakfast with Santa planned for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road

This Beach Metro Community News file photo from Christmas of 2019 shows a youngster enjoying the Breakfast with Santa event at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11. This year's Breakfast with Santa is slated for Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Legion which is located at 9 Dawes Rd.

A Breakfast with Santa is planned for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Legion Branch is located at 9 Dawes Rd., and the event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be breakfast foods available, contests and other activities.

Cost to attend is $5 in advance or at the door.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all persons 12 and older. Everyone will have to wear a mask, including children age 11 and under, and follow COVID safety rules.