Police looking for missing woman, 70, last seen near Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road

Joan Bartlett, 70, is described as five-feet, one-inch tall, weighing 170 pounds with long, straight, brown and grey hair. She was wearing a long green faded coat when last seen on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 29.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s locating a missing 70-year-old woman last seen in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenues on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 29.

Joan Bartlett, 70, is described as five-feet, one-inch tall, weighing 170 pounds with long, straight, brown and grey hair.

She was wearing a long faded green jacket when last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com