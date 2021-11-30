Police looking for missing woman, 70, last seen near Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road

Toronto police are asking for the public’s locating a missing 70-year-old woman last seen in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenues on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 29.
Joan Bartlett, 70, is described as five-feet, one-inch tall, weighing 170 pounds with long, straight, brown and grey hair.
She was wearing a long faded green jacket when last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.