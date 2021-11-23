Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher to host tree lighting ceremonies and food drives in trio of local parks

Residents turned out for this tree lighting celebration at Leslie Grove Park in 2019. Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will be hosting Tree Lighting and Food Drive events in local parks this week and next.

To get the holiday season started, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will be hosting a number of tree lighting ceremonies this week and next.

Ceremonies are planned for Withrow Park, Leslie Grove Park and Greenwood Park.

The events will also serve as a chance for residents to drop off donations of non-perishable food items for local food banks.

The Withrow Park Tree Lighting and Food Drive takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Withrow Park is located at 725 Logan Ave., just south of Danforth Avenue.

On Friday, Nov. 26, residents are invited to the Leslie Grove Park Tree Lighting and Food Drive from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Leslie Grove Park is located on the northwest corner Queen Street East and Jones Avenue.

The Greenwood Park Tree Lighting and Food Drive will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Greenwood Park is located at 150 Greenwood Ave., northwest of Dundas Street East.

Those attending the tree lighting ceremonies are reminded to maintain physical distance from each other in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hosting the tree lightings and food drives in local parks is an annual holiday tradition for Fletcher, but they did not happen last year due to pandemic restrictions.

In past years, there was also a tree lighting ceremony at the East York Civic Centre but that will not happen in 2021 due to City of Toronto permit regulations. Fletcher said she will have an online event for those who would normally attend the tree lighting at the East York Civic Centre, although a final date has yet to be set for that.

For more information, please go to https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/events