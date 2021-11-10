Public’s help sought locating missing man, 37, last seen near Coxwell and Sammon avenues

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 37-year-old man last seen in East York.
Gashawbeza Kefene, 37, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Coxwell and Sammon avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, unshaven, with a medium build, with black hair. Police said in a press release issued on the afternoon of Nov. 10 that there was no clothing description available for what Kefene was last known to be wearing.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
