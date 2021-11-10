Police seek suspect in sexual assault and robbery of woman near Broadview and Simpson avenues

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a sexual assault and robbery that took place earlier this week in the Broadview and Simpson avenues area.
A woman was walking westbound on Simpson Avenue on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 9, when she was attacked from behind by a man who has just walked by her, police said. The man sexually assaulted and robbed the woman, police said.
The male suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, about five-feet, five-inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a hat, large glasses, a face mask and dark clothing.
Police are asking residents in the Broadview and Simpson avenues area to review their security cameras and dash cams for any footage that might have been captured between 5:30 a.m to 6:30 a.m. to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com
