Red Embers Indigenous art installation set to be displayed in Ashbridges Bay Park

The Red Embers art installation, now in Ashbridges Bay Park, pays tribute to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA community members. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Formerly on display at Allen Gardens downtown, the Red Embers art installation is now being prepared for display at Ashbridges Bay Park.

Red Embers pays tribute to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA community members.

The installation features 13 large banners supported by wooden poles to form a pathway which people can walk through, around and under.

The banners are made of a number of materials including moose hide.

The 20-foot high poles supporting the banners were being anchored into the ground on Monday, Nov. 8, in anticipation of the official opening of the Red Embers art installation later this week in Ashbridges Bay Park.

The installation can be easily seen from the Boardwalk’s western end and is also a short walk from the entrance of the Ashbridges Bay Park parking lot.

Red Embers is created by 15 Indigenous female-identifying artists including Annie Beach; Kristen Auger & Adrienne Greyeyes; Sara Biscarra Dilley; Hillary Brighthill; Hannah Claus; Rosalie Favell; Lindsey Lickers; Lido Pimienta; Eladia Smoke and Larissa Roque; Louise Solomon; Rolande Souliere; Catherine Tammaro, and Janelle Wawia.

“The 13 banners symbolize the 13 Grandmother Moons within the Lunar System. According to the Indigenous tradition, the Grandmother Moon heals those women who have suffered sexual assault or domestic violence,” said a release about Red Embers by the Ontario College of Art and Design.