Michael Garron Hospital to host online Q&A for children and families on the COVID-19 vaccine

East York's Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) is hosting a virtual community Q&A for children and families on the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the hour-long Q&A is to address questions from the community about vaccinating children aged five to 11 ahead of vaccine approval and availability.

Child Life Specialist at MGH Morgan Livingstone will be acting as the moderator, and the expert panel includes Dr. Janine McCready, Infectious Diseases Physician at MGH, and Dr. Lopamudra Das, Paediatrician at Kindercare Pediatrics.

The community has the opportunity to submit questions before or during the event and hear answers from the panel. Information about where children aged five to 11 can go to get vaccinated following approval and adequate supply will also be shared.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend but must register in advance to receive details on how to participate online or by phone.

To learn more about the Q&A and to register, visit https://tehn.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TekjDHUaTOGe3PYFY_m4xg