Grand opening celebration on Saturday for Indigenous Art Market in Leslieville

Barb Nahwegahbow is one of the organizers of the Association for Native Development in the Performing and Visual Arts (ANDPVA) Indigenous Art Market in Leslieville. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The Association for Native Development in the Performing and Visual Arts (ANDPVA) is opening Toronto’s first-ever Indigenous Art Market with a grand opening event slated for Saturday, Nov. 6.

The market will be located in Leslieville at 1107 Queen St. E. and the grand opening will include dancing, drumming, and Indigenous food starting at 11 a.m.

ANDPVA’s Indigenous Art Market will run throughout the holiday season, ending on Friday, Dec. 24.

Jingle Dress Dancer Nicole Leveck and her two girls Indiana and Nazarene will be present at the grand opening event to dance in gratitude and celebration.

The market will feature the work of 15 Indigenous artists with diverse artistic talents, including Mo Thunder, Clayton Samuel King, Susan Hill, Warren Steven Scott, Mel Bartel, Wes Havill, and Diane Montreuil.

“They represent several different Indigenous nations and are gifted in working in several mediums. While diverse, they all share a commitment to excellence, pride in their Indigenous heritage and enthusiasm about sharing their culture through their art,” ANDPVA stated in a press release.

ANDPVA is Canada’s oldest Indigenous arts service organization and has supported the development of Indigenous arts and artists as a method of healing Indigenous communities for more than 40 years.

Because of the pandemic, the livelihoods of Indigenous artists were impacted by the cancellation of Pow Wows and other events where they have the opportunity to sell their work, said the release.

“This is a dream come true. ANDPVA has long wanted a superb showcase in Toronto for our artists. As storytellers and knowledge keepers, our artists are vital to the preservation and sharing of our culture,” said Millie Knapp, Executive Director of ANDPVA in the press release.

ANDPVA’s Indigenous Art Market is organized and curated by Indigenous artists Barb Nahwegahbow, Anishnaabe nation, and Marcos Arcentales, Quecha-Mestizo.

For more information about ANDPVA, please visit https://andpva.myshopify.com/