Local residents invited to pick up free smoke alarms at Fairmount Park this afternoon

East Toronto residents are invited to come and pick up a new smoke alarm at Fairmount Park on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Fire Service members will be present to answer any fire safety-related questions from the community.

It is recommended to test and change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors every time the clocks change. This year, Sunday, Nov. 7 marks the end Daylight saving time.

Fairmount Park is located on the south side of Gerrard Street East at Beaton Avenue.

For more information about today’s event at Fairmount Park, please visit https://twitter.com/BradMBradford/status/1453723933681676291