City of Toronto’s final virtual meeting on Danforth Study set for evening of Oct. 28

The fourth and final consultation meeting for the Danforth Study will be held on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 28.
The virtual meeting hosted by the City of Toronto takes place from 7 to 9 p.m.
This meeting will focus on the Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth section of Danforth Avenue between Coxwell Avenue and the Don Valley.
The meeting will cover topics such as land use, building heights, development density, parks and public realm, and heritage.
The Danforth Study is a joint project by the city’s Transportation Services, Economic Development and Culture, and Planning departments to develop a Complete Street Design for Danforth Avenue. The study also includes an implementation plan, economic analysis and retail study, and a planning framework.
Numerous residents and businesses have provided feedback and input on the Danforth Study, starting in November 2019, said Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher.
The Oct. 28 meeting will include a presentation, online polling, and a discussion period.
The presentation will be available on the project webpage one day before the meeting. Materials from past meetings are also available at the following link:
https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/planning-studies-initiatives/danforth-avenue-planning-study/
For information on taking part in the Oct. 28 meeting, which will be online and/or phone-in only, please go to https://mcusercontent.com/2d62749882e2b95305afbebde/files/84692ae6-b740-e84c-fc95-507a3da304c3/Danforth_Study_Community_Meeting_4_Notice.pdf
To share your comments or for more information, you can also email the Project Team at danforthstudy@toronto.ca
