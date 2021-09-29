Safety Dance in East Lynn Park this Saturday and Sunday as part of ArtworxTO activities

Residents are invited to take part in a Safety Dance event in East Lynn Park on the afternoons of Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. Inset photo shows a scene from the Men Without Hats video for The Safety Dance.

East End Arts is inviting local residents to take part in a Safety Dance at East Lynn Park this weekend.

The free event, which is part of ArtworxTO activities, is slated to take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

East Lynn Park is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue two blocks west of Woodbine Avenue.

Presented by East End Arts, The Danforth Mosaic BIA and the Department of Illumination, and led by dancer and choreographer Arwyn Carpenter, participants are invited get dancing safely outdoors, and “move to some fun beats” at this all-ages guided community dance.

Participants are encouraged to set up their own “safety circle” dance areas in the park, and then be ready to learn some Safety Dance choreography so they can dance “proudly to the music of Men Without Hats.”

“Safety Dance invites people to have fun encounters outside their everyday lives and habits, and imagine and experience a different possible world that is more fun, participatory, surprising, equitable and sociable; a world in which they can play a new part,” said the East End Arts website.

“COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, so we want to get strangers dancing in parking lots, neighbours learning fun choreography, and grandparents and grandkids sharing in a new experience together!”

So this weekend you can indeed dance like you come from out of this world and leave the real one far behind.

For more information on the event and how to register, please go to https://eastendarts.ca/safety-dance/