Deja Views: Much has changed along Queen Street East since 1989

Photo above shows the north side of Queen Street East between Herbert and Elmer avenues in 1989. Inset photo shows the same stretch of road today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This stretch on “the sunny side” of Queen Street East between Herbert and Elmer avenues has seen some changes over the past decades.

Not one of the shops depicted in the 1989 photo above is here today.

Do you have a photograph of a storefront or business that isn’t around anymore that you’d like to share with our readers?

If so, please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com