Federal Election 2021: Polls open today from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for voters in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth ridings

Today (Monday, Sept. 20) is Election Day and the polls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for local voters casting their ballots in the federal election.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols in place, it may take a bit longer than in past years to vote at your local polling station.

Elections Canada has a number of safety measures in place, and those going to a polling station to vote will have to wear a mask and are also advised to bring their own pen or pencil (though one-time use pencils will be available) to mark their ballots.

Bring your voter information card (if you have it) and identification to make the process go more smoothly. The card will tell you where to vote today, and you must vote at your assigned polling station.

For more information, please visit the Elections Canada website at www.elections.ca/home.aspx

For voters in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth, here is contact information for the Returning Officer in your specific riding.

The Returning Office for Beaches-East York is located at 1450 O’Connor Dr., Suite 1, and its phone number is 1-866-236-8618.

The Returning Office for Scarborough Southwest is at 780 Birchmount Rd., Suite 1, and its phone number is 1-866-281-5091.

The Returning Office for Toronto-Danforth is at Holy Name Church, 606 Danforth Ave., and its phone number is 1-866-714-6437.

Elections Canada has warned that it could take longer than in past years to count the votes and provide final results due to a reduced number of polling stations in some ridings, delays due to pandemic protocols, and mail-in ballots will not start to be counted until Tuesday, Sept. 21.

In close races that will depend on the mail-in votes being counted, results could take as long as from two five days to be finalized.

ELECTION COVERAGE BY BEACH METRO NEWS

Beach Metro News will be doing its part to keep local voters informed of the federal election results.

We will have online election night coverage tonight and into the early morning on Tuesday, so please visit our website, and our Twitter and Facebook accounts to keep up to date.

Our online election coverage begins tonight shortly after the polls close, and we will have reporters covering the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth.