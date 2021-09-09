East Toronto schools welcome back students for first day of in-person classes

Students and parents gathered in front of Kimberley Junior Public School this morning for the first day of classes. In-person learning for Toronto elementary and high school students stopped last April due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases., so it has been a long time since many students were in a classroom and school building. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Elementary and high school students across Toronto returned to in-person classes this morning.

There was lots of excitement, and line ups, outside local schools including Kimberley Junior Public School on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9.

This was the first time students have been back in actual classrooms since April of this year, when boards closed schools due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic’s third wave.

Toronto police are reminding drivers to be extra careful now that are so many children heading back and forth to school.

Police launched a Back to School Safety Campaign this morning which will continue until Sept. 17.

The launch was held at George Webster Park in East York.

“The campaign will focus on reminding all road users about increased traffic across Toronto, specifically within school and residential zones,” police said.

“With emphasis on enforcement, education and community engagement, officers will be looking out for drivers who speed, drive aggressively and drive distracted or impaired. Officers will also be in school zones targeting those who are parked illegally or vehicles potentially putting others at risk. Often, these behaviours lead to frustration, congestion and an unsafe environment for all road users.”