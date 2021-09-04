Lake Shore Boulevard East not included in ActiveTO road closures for Labour Day long weekend

Lake Shore Boulevard East's eastbound lanes between Leslie and Woodbine will not be closed on the Labour Day long weekend for ActiveTO. However, the Gardiner Expressway ramps at Lake Shore and Logan Avenue (shown in photo) are now permanently closed and in the process of being demolished.

The City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative will be taking place this Labour Day weekend, but it will not include the closure of Lake Shore Boulevard East lanes.

On most summer weekends, the city has closed the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine Avenue and Leslie Street to vehicular traffic to allow activities such as cycling, rollerblading, walking and jogging.

However, due to the impacts of the closure of the Gardiner Expressway’s far eastern ramps at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Logan Avenue the ActiveTO closure is not taking place.

The Gardiner ramps were permanently closed on the night of Aug. 31 and that portion of the expressway is now being torn down as part of the Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Plan and the Port Lands Flood Mitigation Protection Project.

ActiveTO closures will be in effect in other area including Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square.

This weekend’s closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/