Number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for East Toronto on Friday, Sept. 3

Shoppers World on Danforth Avenue at Victoria Park Avenue is among the locations where pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be taking place on Friday, Sept. 3.

A number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are slated for East Toronto today.

The clinics are being run by the East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) and Michael Garron Hospital.

Clinics for Friday, Sept.3, will be taking place at Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave.; William Burgess Elementary School, 100 Torrens Ave.; Gerrard Square Shopping Centre, 1000 Gerrard St. E.; and the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.

Both first and second doses will be given at these clinics.

The Shoppers World and Gerrard Square clinics takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic at William Burgess school goes from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Thorncliffe Park Community Hub clinic will run from noon until 8 p.m.

Eligibility is for those born in 2009 or before, and you must live, work, or attend school in any “M” postal code

On the date of each pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Residents are reminded to bring their health card (if you have one) and proof of address, such as driver’s license, bank statement or utility bill; proof of employment, such as work ID or pay-stub; or proof you attend a local school, such as student ID, report card, school letter or email.

However, even if you not have these documents, organizers are asking people who want to be vaccinated to still attend. “Our team will to their best to help you get vaccinated,” said a notice on the hospital’s website.

For more information on pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place in East Toronto, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto