Summer Wrap Up rollerskating competition and lessons set for Beach Skateboard Park

By ALEXANDROS VAROUTAS

Stephanie Salazar, of Salazar Training, will be hosting a roller skating competition on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Beach Skateboard Park.

The competition will start at noon and be preceded by a free learn-to-skate clinic from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There are only 20 spots for the learn-to-skate clinic so it will be first-come first-serve. The clinic is for beginners who have a solid ability to skate and are looking to elevate their skills.

The competition will be broken into two separate styles — bowl and street; and will be divided into beginner, intermediate, and advanced skill levels.

“Bowl is like surfing a wave and going with the flow. There is a lot of leaning and control but with speed and smoothness,” explained Salazar, a seasoned roller skater herself.

“Street uses a different kind of energy: it’s quick, fast and you just have to go for it. I think a skater should try both and each will help improve the other.”

Saturday’s event will be followed by a sunset jam skating session where all are welcome to join.

Salazar chose the Beach Skateboard Park, at the northeast corner of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue, because she said the bowl is “smooth like silk” and the rest of the park has numerous ledges for grinds, stair jumping and fun banks that are key for beginners.

She is hoping to help push roller skating further into the mainstream skate scene. For her, one of the best parts of the skate scene is the welcoming community that participants find no matter what they are riding.

For more info on Salazar, please go to https://stephaniesalazarco.wixsite.com/salazartraining