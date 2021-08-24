Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for Victoria Park and Main Street TTC stations

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are slated for Victoria Park and Main Street subway stations on Tuesday, Aug. 24, starting at 8 a.m.

The clinics open at 8 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. First and second dose shots of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics.

The clinics are being run by the East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) and Michael Garron Hospital.

At the Victoria Park subway station, located just north of Danforth Avenue, those wishing to be vaccinated can get their shots in the mezzanine of the station.

Shots for those at Main Street station will be administered in Stanley Grizzle Park which is directly across the street from the station which is just north of Danforth Avenue.

Other pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted by the ETHP and the hospital Aug. 24 are at Regent Heights Public School, 555 Pharmacy Ave.; and Warden Hilltop Community Centre, 25 Mendelssohn St..

The Regent Heights clinic goes from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Warden Hilltop clinic goes from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information on pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place in East Toronto, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto