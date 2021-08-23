Police investigating after man shot in apartment building near Cosburn and Pape avenues

Toronto police are investigation after a man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a shooting on the 10th floor of an apartment building on Cosburn Avenue near Pape Avenue on the morning of Aug. 23.

Police were called to an apartment building on Cosburn just west of Pape at approximately 11 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot on the 10th floor.

The victim was located suffering from a single gunshot wound and taken to hospital for treatment.

The area is being searched by officers, but there is no suspect information available at this time beyond the fact that only one person is being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com