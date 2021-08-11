THROBBER joins Winter/Summer Stations art installations in the Beach for month of August

Photo above, The Epitonium at Woodbine Park. Inset photos show THROBBER at the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant; and Arc de Blob at Kew Gardens Park. THROBBER photo by Abhi Kathuria/The Beach BIA. Photos of The Epitonium and Arc de Blob by Susan Legge.

The seventh annual design competition Winter Stations has returned to the Beach.

In partnership with The Beach BIA, with three of the winning five installations on exhibit until Aug.31, the annual art installation has made it home for the summer despite a number of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historically launched on Family Day weekend, Winter Stations held a special Spring Stations late this year, with programming in and around The Distillery Historical District.

The Beach BIA is inviting residents to safely view winning installations ARc de Blob, The Epitonium, and THROBBER as part of Summer Stations.

The stations are located at Kew Gardens adjacent to the Toronto Public Library Beaches Branch, Woodbine Park and the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. Click here to view a map of the winning installations.

“In a turn-of-events, it’s wonderful that the winning installations got to do a tour of the city, beginning at The Distillery District, and I’m thrilled that Summer Stations can finish their exhibit where it happens annually, at the Beaches,” said Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford in a press release by Winter Stations.

“We’re glad to add a bit of joy to the neighbourhood this summer, and Torontonians can enjoy public art on their way to the library, park, shopping and more.”

Paul Bieksa, Executive Director of The Beach BIA, is also thrilled to have the art installations on display locally.

“The Beach BIA is thrilled to invite Torontonians and visitors to experience Summer Stations in new, unique locations including Kew Gardens, Woodbine Park and the R.C. Harris property. Bring friends or family, explore the art installations outdoors along Queen Street East, shop local and enjoy great food in our neighbourhood.”

Bieksa added that the Beach Summer Stations installations would not have been possible this month “without the generous contribution from The Richards Group and the tremendous cooperation and collaboration of Councillor Bradford and the City of Toronto’s Parks and Water departments.”

“We are so excited to support The Beach BIA and help bring the Summer Stations to the community,” added Selene Richards, Co-Founder & Director of The Richards Group.

Winning design, The Embrace, by higher-education partner Sheridan College’s students, will be on exhibit at the college’s Trafalgar Campus from Aug. 20 to Oct. 22.

In the press release, Winter Stations organizers said they are looking forward to resuming the regular programming and schedule in 2022 which consists of the art installations being set up along Woodbine Beach in February.

For more on the winning designs for 2021, please see Beach Metro News’ earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2021/01/22/winter-stations-2021-winners-named-but-exact-date-of-exhibition-on-woodbine-beach-yet-to-be-determined/

Winter Stations was founded by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates, and Curio, Winter Stations Design Competition was conceived as a way of using design to inspire Torontonians to visit the Beach in the winter.

For the 2021 competition theme ‘Refuge’, organizers invited artists to reflect back on the year left behind and consider what refuge means to each of us in their submissions.

The 2021 Winter Stations jury was co-chaired by City Councillor Bradford and Tiffany Pratt, and consisted of Mayor John Tory, Krystal Koo, Norm Li, Jacquie Comrie, Evan Perelekos and Lisa Rochon.

For more information on Winter Stations, please go to www.winterstations.com