Police seek man in connection with alleged break-in near Broadview and Danforth avenues

Peter Maroulis, 51, is wanted on charges of breaking and entering, and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s assistance in their search for a man wanted in connection with an alleged break-in.

According to police, a man allegedly gained entry into a commercial building in the area of Broadview and Danforth avenues on July 17. The man allegedly removed the cash register from within the building, police said.

He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and has a medium build. He is bald with brown eyes, and is clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com