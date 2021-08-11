Monarch Park outdoor pool to stay open until 11:45 p.m. to help residents beat the heat

The outdoor pool at Monarch Park (115 Felstead Ave.) will be staying open late on the night of Aug. 11 to help residents beat the heat.

Due to the extreme heat in Toronto today, a number of outdoor pools operated by the city will extend their hours until 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, in order to help residents cool off.

In East Toronto, the pool at Monarch Park (115 Felstead Ave.) will be staying open late tonight.

Other City of Toronto outdoor pools extending their hours for tonight will be Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.; Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.; McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave.; Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.; Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.; and Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

From 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., during the extended hours, access to these pools will be walk-in only and online reservations will not be available, the city said in a press release issued this afternoon.

In order to allow for physical distancing due to COVID-19, there will be limited capacity available at the pools.

In its release, the city said the decisions to extend pool hours on other nights during the run of extreme heat will be made on a daily basis.

For information on pools operated by the City of Toronto,the rules for usage due to COVID-19, and pool hours, please go to www.toronto.ca/swim