Deja Views: A look at Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools in the late 1980s

John Leslie Harrison took the above photo of the Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools in the late 1980s. Inset photo shows the facility earlier this year.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools opened on June 1, 1963. The facility sits at the bottom of Woodbine Avenue at Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Laura Harrison’s father, John Leslie Harrison, often took long strolls along the lake when he lived at the Beaches Lions Centennial Apartments on Norway Avenue in the late 1980s. John would also take his camera along, and I’m very grateful for that. I’m also grateful to Laura for sharing her dad’s photos.

