Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie closed weekend of July 24 and 25 for ActiveTO

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic this weekend, July 24 and 25, for ActiveTO.

Also closed this weekend will be the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Stadium Road and Windermere Avenue.

Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Closed for this weekend as well will be Bayview Avenue, between Lawren Harris Square and Rosedale Valley Road; and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

The ActiveTO closures will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

Those taking part in this weekend’s ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/