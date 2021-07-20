Two men seriously injured in shooting near Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road on Monday night

Two men were injured in a shooting that took place in East Toronto on the night of Monday, July 19.
Police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road, just east of Greenwood Avenue, at approximately 10:30 p.m. for reports that two men had been shot.
When officers arrived they found two male shooting victims, both with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police said on Twitter that a man was seen running through backyards in the area shortly after the shooting. A search was made for the man, but at this time no suspect has been located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
