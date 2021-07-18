Public safety warning issued after possibly hazardous substance found in East Toronto park

Police have issued a public safety warning after the discovery of a possibly hazardous substance found in an East Toronto park.
On Saturday, July 17, officers from 55 Division responded to a report from a dog owner that crackers were left by several trees near a public park in the Dundas Street East and Boulton Avenue area. As a precaution, police said the crackers were seized and will be tested for hazardous materials.
There have been no reports of sick animals in the area, police said in the warning which was issued on the afternoon of Sunday, July 18.
However, police are concerned about such incidents and the potential for animals to be harmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.