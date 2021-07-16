Afrofest and Block Party drive-in concerts set for Beaches International Jazz Festival this weekend

The Afrofest Showcase drive-in concerts are set for this Saturday and Sunday at the Guildwood GO Station as part of this month's Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues this weekend with Afrofest and Block Party drive-in concerts.

This is the festival’s 33rd year, and as was the case in 2020, this July’s jazz festival has had to change the way its events are presented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this weekend, a trio of drive-in concerts are planned for the parking lot of the Guildwood GO Station on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

The Richards Group Block Party takes place on the night of Friday, July 16. The drive-in concert goes from 7 to 10 p.m. and will feature performances by The Free Label and Brass Transit.

Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, will see the Afrofest Showcase celebration at the Guildwood GO Station.

Performing on Saturday night, from 7 to 10 p.m., will be Imah and Steele. Performers on July 18, from 7 to 10 p.m.,will be Donne Roberts and Slim Flex.

For Afrofest Showcase tickets, please go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/afrofest-tickets-157696698069?aff=erelpanelorg

Those wishing to attend the drive-in concerts at Guildwood GO Station, 4105 Kingston Rd., must register in advance as parking spaces are limited. One ticket is required per vehicle, which may have as many people inside as there are seatbelts. Vehicle admission tickets start at $40. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during all of the drive-in performances.

For more information on purchasing tickets, jazz festival performances, and performers, please visit https://beachesjazz.com/