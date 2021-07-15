Police seek help locating missing woman, 83, last seen near Carlaw and Riverdale avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating Oi Lam, 83, who was last seen on Wednesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m. in the Carlaw and Riverdale avenues area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old woman last seen in the area of Carlaw and Riverdale avenues.

Oi Lam, 83, was last seen on Wednesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m.

She is described as four-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a slim build, and has short black and white hair.

She was wearing floral pants, a grey and purple floral blouse, and a white hat. She may have had a shopping buggy with her.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com