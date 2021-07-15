Police seek help locating missing woman, 83, last seen near Carlaw and Riverdale avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old woman last seen in the area of Carlaw and Riverdale avenues.
Oi Lam, 83, was last seen on Wednesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m.
She is described as four-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a slim build, and has short black and white hair.
She was wearing floral pants, a grey and purple floral blouse, and a white hat. She may have had a shopping buggy with her.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
