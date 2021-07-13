Beaches Jazz Festival events this week include drive-in and virtual concerts, workshops

The Free Label, shown in photo above, and Brass Transit will be performing on the night of Friday, July 16, at The Richards Group Block Party. The drive-in concert at the Guildwood GO Station is part of this month's Beaches International Jazz Festival. Photo: Submitted.

The 33rd annual Beaches International Jazz Festival continues this week with virtual workshops and concerts.

As was the case in 2020, the way this July’s jazz festival is taking place has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with virtual events this week, there are also a number of drive-in concerts slated for the parking lot of the Guildwood GO Station on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

This week’s virtual concerts take place on the nights of July 15 and 16. Both concerts begin online at 7 p.m.

Stacey Renee, Toronto All-Star Big Band, Jerome Tucker Band and Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost perform on the evening of July 15.

William Vivanco, Swing Shift ft Jackie Richardson, Imbayakunas, Rob Christian and The Chicago Project will be the performers for the July 16 virtual concert.

This week’s virtual workshop series sees three events scheduled for Wednesday, July 14.

Larnell Lewis will present the Active Listening and Being Prepared: In Music and In Life workshop at 7 p.m. Jaymz Bee presents the Music Legends workshop at 7:30 p.m; and Scott Christian hosts The Golden Age of Musical Theatre workshop at 8 p.m.

For information on streaming this week’s workshops and concerts, please visit the Beaches Jazz Festival website at https://beachesjazz.com/

The festival continues throughout July with drive-in concerts slated for July 16, July 17, July 18, July 23 and July 24 at Guildwood GO Station.

The Richards Group Block Party is on July 16; the Afrofest Showcase is on July 17 and 18; Groovin’ in the Parking Lot is on July 23: and the Legends of Motown is on July 24.

Performing at this Friday night’s Block Party will be The Free Label and Brass Transit.

Performers for the Afrofest Showcase on July 17 will be Imah and Steele. Performers on July 18 will be Donne Roberts and Slim Flex.

Those wishing to attend the drive-in concerts at Guildwood GO Station, 4105 Kingston Rd., must register in advance as parking spaces are limited. One ticket is required per vehicle, which may have as many people inside as there are seatbelts. Vehicle admission tickets start at $40. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during all of the drive-in performances.

For more information on purchasing tickets, jazz festival performances, and performers, please visit https://beachesjazz.com/