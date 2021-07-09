Police seek help for identifying suspect in subway assault investigation

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in an assault investigation.
Police responded to an assault in the Woodbine Avenue and Danforth Avenue area on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
It was reported that a man boarded the TTC subway train and demanded a woman give him her seat. She refused to do and the suspect tried to forcibly pull her from the seat to no avail and he proceeded to sit on her.
The suspect is described as a 52-year-old man, six-feet, muscular build with full-sleeve tattoos, piercings in left ear, wearing a transparent face mask, green cargo pants, and a black tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.