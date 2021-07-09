Police seek help for identifying suspect in subway assault investigation

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in an assault investigation.

Police responded to an assault in the Woodbine Avenue and Danforth Avenue area on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

It was reported that a man boarded the TTC subway train and demanded a woman give him her seat. She refused to do and the suspect tried to forcibly pull her from the seat to no avail and he proceeded to sit on her.

The suspect is described as a 52-year-old man, six-feet, muscular build with full-sleeve tattoos, piercings in left ear, wearing a transparent face mask, green cargo pants, and a black tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com