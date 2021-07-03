Police seek help locating man who was reportedly stabbed near Danforth and Chester avenues late Friday night

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who may have been the victim of a stabbing late on the night of Friday, July 2, in the Danforth and Chester avenues area.

Officers were called to the area of Danforth and Chester avenues at approximately 11:24 p.m. on Friday, July 2, for reports of a suspicious incident. When police arrived they were told that a man had been stabbed but had left the area.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of the man who was reportedly stabbed.

He is described as five-feet, seven-inches to six-feet tall, with a thin build, and has long black hair in an afro style. He was wearing a white zip-up sweater, camouflaged pants, white running shoes and a red baseball cap.

Images of the man can be seen at the Toronto police website at http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/50314

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com