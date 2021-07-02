Beaches International Jazz Festival kicks off 2021 season with DriveN’Drag concerts July 2 and 3 at Guildwood GO Station

DriveN’Drag: Tea Party in Wonderland will kick off the Beaches International Jazz Festival's 33rd year with a drive-in concert at the Guildwood GO Station on July 2 and 3.

The 33rd annual Beaches International Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend with the DriveN’Drag: Tea Party in Wonderland concerts in the parking lot of the Guildwood GO Station.

The drive-in concerts take place on the evenings of Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.

The 90-minute choreographed shows feature a “stellar cast of Toronto Drag Artists from Vision Drag Artists.” Also featured will be BOA from Canada’s Drag Race as the Mad Hatter.

This year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival has had to make a changes due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the festival to alter the way it operated last summer as well. In 2020, the entire festival went virtual as large outdoor events were banned due to COVID-19 protocols and the City of Toronto not issuing permits for them to take place. The city announced earlier this year that it would not issue permits for a number of major Toronto events this summer either.

This weekend’s concerts are the first of series of Beaches Jazz Festival drive-in concerts set for weekends in July at the Guildwood GO Station on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

For information on tickets and the complete performance and workshop schedule for the 2021 Beaches International Jazz Festival, please go to https://beachesjazz.com/