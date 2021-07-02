ActiveTO closure of eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie set for July 3 and 4 weekend

Lake Shore Boulevard East’s eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed for ActiveTO on the weekend of July 3 and 4.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road will also be closed this weekend for ActiveTO activities.

The lanes will be closed to motorized vehicles but will be open for cyclists, rollerbladers, skateboarders and pedestrians to use.

The closures will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those taking part in this weekend’s ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/