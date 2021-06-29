Q107’s Canada Day concert moving from Woodbine Park to drive-in event at Guildwood GO Station for 2021

The Q107 Canada Day concert in Woodbine Park, a traditional part of a Beach summer, will be heading east this year to the Guildwood GO Station parking lot for a drive-in concert on Thursday, July 1.

There will be two show times for this event with the first concert slated from 2 to 6 p.m. and the second from 7 to 11 p.m.

On the slate will be tribute performances honouring Alanis Morisette, Tom Petty, U2, Journey, Black Sabbath, and Queen.

The concert is being held as a drive-in event in order to comply with COVID-19 safety rules regarding gatherings of large groups of people.

Here are the artists who will be performing and their stage times:

For the afternoon show Sandra Bouza performs Alannis Morisett’s Jagged Little Pill starting at 2 p.m.; We Ain’t Pretty honours Tom Petty at 2:40 p.m.; Desire’s tribute to U2 starts at 3:25 p.m.; Just Journey plays at 4:10 p.m.; and Sheer HeartAttack’s tribute to Queen begins at 5 p.m.

For the evening show, Sandra Bouza is on stage at 7 p.m.; We Ain’t Pretty at 7:40 p.m.; Desire at 8:25 p.m.; Just Journey at 9:10 p.m.; and Sheer HeartAttack at 10 p.m.

The Guildwood GO Station is located at 4105 Kingston Rd., in Scarborough.

For more info on tickets, please go to www.Q107CanadaDayFest.com