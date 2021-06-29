Lemonade stand run by local girls raises funds for Daily Bread Food Bank

A group of Upper Beaches youngsters recently set up and ran a lemonade stand to help raise funds for the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.
The seven girls (Norah, Abby, Ella, Evie, Cate, Sophia and Elsa) operated the lemonade stand on Friday, June 25.
Despite the rain that day, they had lots of supportive customers from the community for the homemade lemonade they were selling and raised $275.
The girls wanted to give back to the community and help those in need by raising some funds for the food bank.
They were offering two flavours of homemade lemonade, along with homemade, cupcakes at the stand.
