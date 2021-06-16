Variety Village thanks Pizza Nova for support by renaming its lobby The Primucci Pavilion

Variety Village's lobby was renamed The Primucci Pavilion to honour Pizza Nova's founding family for their years of support. On hand were (from left) Charles Taerk, board chair Variety; Madi Ambos, Variety Ontario brand ambassador; Domenic Primucci, Pizza Nova president; and Karen Stintz, president and CEO of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario. Photo: Submitted.

Pizza Nova presented a cheque for $201,727 to Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario at a ceremony earlier this week in southwest Scarborough.

The money was raised during this May’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign held by Pizza Nova for Variety. The presentation of the funds raised was made on the morning of Monday, June 14, at Variety Village on Danforth Avenue.

As part of the celebration on Monday, Variety announced that it was renaming the lobby of the Variety Village facility as The Primucci Pavilion in honour of the Primucci family who own Pizza Nova.

“This is certainly a well-deserved honour. It’s because of City-builders such as yourself that communities thrive and kids play. Thank you for your leadership”, wrote Mayor John Tory in a letter of congratulation to the Primucci family.

Pizza Nova has been raising funds for Variety Village for years through its That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign.

This year, instead of holding a day where proceeds from sales at stores would go to Variety, the campaign ran for the entire month of May and collected 50 cents from all dips purchased with pizza orders.

The campaign helps “ensure that kids with a disability have a chance to play and build life-skills,” Karen Stintz, president and CEO of Variety, the Children’s Charity of Ontario.

“The Primucci Pavilion at Variety Village will highlight the incredible partnership between Pizza Nova and Variety as well as the legacy of support that Domenic (Primucci) and his family have provided to kids in communities throughout Ontario,” added Stintz.

“The Variety team thanks the Pizza Nova team for their ongoing commitment and dedication.”

The president of Pizza Nova, Domenic Primucci was surprised by the honour which he was told about at Monday’s presentation.

“It’s so wonderful to see what our support has and will continue to do for children with disabilities,” he said.

“I am very touched, and very appreciative of this kind gesture. We do this for the kids. They represent the future, without them there is no laughter or joy. I want to thank Variety for all that you do, you are very special to Pizza Nova and we look forward to continuing to support such a great cause.”

Also attending Monday’s presentation and lobby renaming ceremony were Variety brand ambassador Madi Ambos and Charles Taerk, board chair of Variety.