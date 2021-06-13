Man, woman seriously injured after motorcycle and car collide on Queen Street East

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries after they were thrown from a motorcycle on Queen Street East between Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road on Saturday, June 12, evening.
Police said a motorcycle and a car collided shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The riders of the motorcycle, a man and woman, were both take to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The injuries are reported to be serious but not life threatening.
Toronto police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the police Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.