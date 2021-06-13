Man, woman seriously injured after motorcycle and car collide on Queen Street East

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries after they were thrown from a motorcycle on Queen Street East between Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road on Saturday, June 12, evening. Photo by John Murphy.

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries after they were thrown from a motorcycle on Queen Street East between Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road on Saturday, June 12, evening.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The riders of the motorcycle, a man and woman, were both take to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The injuries are reported to be serious but not life threatening.

Toronto police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the police Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900.