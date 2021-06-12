ActiveTO to close eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie and Woodbine on weekend of June 12 and 13

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed for this weekend’s ActiveTO initiative.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will hold the distinction of being the only road closures for this weekend’s ActiveTO initiative.

For the weekend of June 12 and 13, the lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic and open for cyclists and pedestrians to use.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. on June 12, through to 9 p.m. on June 13.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on spring and summer weekends.

Lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road will not be closed on June 12 and 13 for ActiveTO.

East Toronto residents are also reminded that the Bayview Avenue on-street multi-use trail, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road (which is separated from vehicles) is available for pedestrians and people riding bikes to use.

Those taking part in ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/