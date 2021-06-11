Monarch Park, Riverdale Park among city pools set to open this weekend

Monarch Park pool will be open for swimmers who make a reservation for a 45-minute session starting on Saturday, June 12.

Ten City of Toronto outdoor pools will be opening this weekend for public use, including the ones in Monarch Park and Riverdale Park.

The opening comes earlier than normal as the city’s outdoor pools usually open towards the end of June to coincide with the first official day of summer and the approaching end of school.

Toronto’s remaining outdoor pools will open this year on June 19. Hours vary at pools across the city, and more information can be found on the city’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-outdoor-pools-will-begin-to-open-this-weekend/

The Province of Ontario moved into Step 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 11. This allows for more outdoor activities to take place, and for more people to take part.

The pool openings for this weekend begin on Saturday, June 12. COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place at the pools and reservations must be made in advance to book 45-minute swim sessions.

To make an online reservation, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/swimming/#location=&lat=&lng=

The open pools will be operating at 25 per cent capacity to maintain safe social distances.

“Thank you to city staff who are working to start opening the city’s outdoor pools early to help Torontonians stay active and healthy despite the heat,” said Mayor John Tory is a release issued earlier this week.

“This is one more example of the work we’re doing to open up the city. I know we are all eager to get on with summer and back to a more normal life in our city… We are getting there and that’s thanks to the efforts of the vast majority of our residents who are doing the right thing – following the public health advice and getting vaccinated.”

The ten pools open as of June 12 will be Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.; Riverdale Park, 550 Broadview Ave.; Alex Duff, 779 Crawford St.; Heron Park, 292 Manse Rd.; Gradravine, 23 Grandravine Dr.; McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave.; Parkway Forest, 59 Forest Manor Rd.; Pine Point, 15 Grierson Rd.; Sunnyside-Gus Ryder, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.; West Mall, 380 The West Mall.