SIU investigating death of 56-year-old man who died in hospital after being arrested near Main and Danforth

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be investigating the death of a 56-year-old man who was arrested by Toronto police officers on June 9 near the intersection of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

The Province of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced this morning that it will be investigating the death of a 56-year-old man who was arrested by Toronto police officers earlier this week near the intersection of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

A press release issued by the SIU on the morning of June 10 said that Toronto police were called to the intersection on June 9 for reports of an impaired driver.

Six Toronto police officers “eventually responded and arrested the man,” the SIU release said. “It was reported no force was applied: the arrest was captured on In Car Camera System.”

The arrested man was transported to hospital where he died after his admission to the hospital, the SIU release said.

The SIU has assigned one investigator and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Also, the SIU is urging anyone who may have video evidence related to this incident to upload the video through the SIU’s website at https://www.siu.on.ca/en/video_uploads.php

The SIU is an independent provincial government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.